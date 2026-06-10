Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Rocco Rizzo's avatar
Rocco Rizzo
4h

Morethan not confirmed, he should be disbarred.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4hEdited

The position is attorney general is directly related to the over health of this country. Blanche is a yes man with a good understand of what is considered right and wrong. Our problem lies in the fact that Todd is more than willing to over look what is legally acceptable in favor of what Mr. Trump desires..

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