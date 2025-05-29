Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Roseman's avatar
Michael Roseman
3hEdited

As always, Professor Reich offers a clear view of what “Trumpism” is doing to our country. The “bargain” of giving all the money and all the power to the rich was never a good one and has no equivalent in nature. Otherwise, there would be one organism feeding off of the remains of the rest of life on earth.

Social Darwinism, neither social nor Darwinian, will destroy not just the working and middle classes, it will destroy everything and everyone, including the rich. Just give it time.

“Under Trump and his lapdogs in the House and Senate, Social Darwinism is back.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3hEdited

You know why going to Mars is so attractive to Elon Musk? He knows he can choose the “best people” to go with him and leave all the lower tier human beings behind. It will be a chance to restart the human race with only the "best" genes this time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
147 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture