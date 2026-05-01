Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
5hEdited

Can we now say the word “republican” is synonymous with traitor? They violate their oaths, the law and the constitution for an audience of one. A madman.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
5h

To be fair, I don’t think the president wants to acknowledge any need for official or legal approx his mighty acts.

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