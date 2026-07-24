Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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The Bilingual Garden's avatar
The Bilingual Garden
3h

No clothes, no East Wing, no Arc de Triomphe, not winning any wars, and not even the biggest airplane? What else does the man have to put up with? Losing the midterms?

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
3h

Isn't that called frivolous litigation? It's not based on any arguable basis in law or fact. This means the person filing the suit (the plaintiff) has brought a case with a negligible or nonexistent chance of success because existing statutes, credible evidence, or logical reasoning cannot support it. Can't attorneys be sanctioned for that if they keep doing that?

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