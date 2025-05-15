Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
2h

Is there any doubt that with his latest invitation to white South Afrikaners, that Donald Trump is nothing more than a hood ornament on the White Supremacy Bandwagon?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Michael Roseman's avatar
Michael Roseman
2hEdited

And so far, Trump is right. Nothing has stopped him. We, you and me, all of us, must be the ones who stop him, finally and at last.

Each step Trump and his evil regime takes towards the fascist state, into the full dictatorship, the full catastrophe, brings more people to our side. We will prevail.

“He believes nothing can stop him from doing whatever the hell he wants because nothing has.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture