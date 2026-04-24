Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Marianne L's avatar
Marianne L
2h

Epstein files. Never forget! He is afraid of those files.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Yup.

And he seems to be more clearly to be himself a white supremacist than to hold to any other political position. And he works openly and plots quietly with white supremacists on and off his official staff and appointees.

He means it, he likes it, he knows that a lot of USians (MAGA and otherwise) like it, he knows that those who don't like it are likely to speak out against his wicked nonsense (which we ought, and we know how to do more than one thing at a time).

He is a perseverant individual.

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