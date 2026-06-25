Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
5hEdited

It’s a supremacy court, nothing about it is supreme except for its stench and endemic corruption.

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
5hEdited

It's actually worse than that. I believe that the Roberts Court has played a significant role in setting up the #SeditiousConspiracy in full swing now. They needed to roll out their presidential immunity decision before the floodgates could open after 47 took office.

The smoking gun on this conspiracy is when Trump fired 18 inspectors general at the start of his term.

That, combined with the DOGE firings by Musk, eliminated all the guardrails across government. One of the goals of the conspiracy was quickly achieved when the focus of our entire government was redirected from helping our people to helping a handful of billionaires enrich themselves.

That wasn't done with a chainsaw mentality. It was done to systematically eliminate institutional knowledge at the top of government agencies that could execute oversight from within. Without that, and with #SimpletonSycophants running them all without integrity, dedication, or efficiency, a largely benevolent government honed to help American families as best as possible has been left to rot.

Even the choices for Trump's cabinet can be evidence of this conspiracy. They were all chosen not for their ability, but for their corruptibility. And when you factor in a DOJ that would never investigate any congressional referrals for wrongdoing, the #ClownCarCabinet could run amuck knowing that they could count on #OrangePrivilege: the same complete immunity from prosecution that Trump enjoys thanks to SCOTUS.

This is why we now see Trump squandering America's greatness with rampant, unchecked corruption. He's #ThirdWorldingAmerica, turning us into a #TangerineRepublic where the rule of law doesn't exist at the top.

Please use some of the hashtags that you've seen in this post to augment your future social media rants. They are the fruit of my specific approach to activism, trying to add phraseology into the progressive lexicon that can punch above its weight.

And tell your congressman to start making a stink about this seditious conspiracy RIGHT NOW, because the dots can't get much closer and it's time that all of America connected them

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