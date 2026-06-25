The Real Plot of the Roberts Supreme Court
Today's rulings must be understood for what they truly are
Friends,
The real way to read the immigration decisions the Supreme Court issued today is not to see them solely as losses for immigrants to the United States or the rights of immigrants. They are much larger losses. They are losses for the authority of Congress to have its laws fully executed by a president who doesn’t agree with them.
Markwayne Mullin vs. Al Otro Lado concerns a 1917 law that requires immigration officers to inspect noncitizens who arrive at ports of entry to determine whether they may enter the United States. Congress amended the law in the Refugee Act of 1980 to allow noncitizens fleeing persecution in their home country to apply for asylum as part of this inspection process.
The Act lays out a required set of procedures to guide this process. It says that a noncitizen who seeks admission to the United States “may apply for asylum.” If the noncitizen lacks valid travel documents, the officer “shall order [her] removed” unless she conveys an intention to apply for asylum or a fear of persecution, which in turn requires the officer to “refer” her for further processing of her asylum application.
This system is designed to ensure that the U.S. government considers the application of each person seeking to come into the United States to determine who should be let in, who should be turned away, and who should be allowed to apply for asylum.
But today, the Supreme Court’s majority held that a president may circumvent these requirements simply by having U. S. immigration officers stand at the border and physically block noncitizens from setting foot on U. S. soil — even if the asylum seeker is certain to be persecuted, or killed, if she is turned away.
What happened to the Refugee Act of 1980 and the specific procedures outlined in it? The Supreme Court ignored it.
The other decision released today, Markwayne Mullin vs. Dahlia Doe, concerns another law, part of the Immigration Act of 1990 called Temporary Protected Status. For over a decade administrations have provided humanitarian Temporary Protected Status relief to Haitian and Syrian nationals coming to the United States.
Today, the Supreme Court’s majority held that federal courts may not review the Secretary of Homeland Security’s compliance with that law. But in fact the Immigration Act of 1990 specifically allows judicial review of whether the Secretary adhered to the procedures the law requires — exactly what the plaintiffs disputed.
It would be easy to see these two cases solely through the lens of immigration — and conclude that the Supreme Court’s decisions today simply backed Trump’s and his fanatical underling Stephen Miller’s commitment to block noncitizens from the United States or to force them out. And surely these are the consequences of both of of today’s rulings.
But the decisions are even darker and more dangerous than this. Even in the face of two laws in which Congress instructed the executive branch to do certain things, a majority of the current Supreme Court — the abominable Roberts Court — has bent over backwards to ignore those laws.
This must be seen for what it really is — a systemic effort by the six Republican appointees on the court to shrink congressional authority and enlarge the authority of the executive branch.
If there was any doubt before, there should be none now: The Supreme Court is part of the anti-democracy movement led by Trump and the billionaires behind him.
It’s a supremacy court, nothing about it is supreme except for its stench and endemic corruption.
It's actually worse than that. I believe that the Roberts Court has played a significant role in setting up the #SeditiousConspiracy in full swing now. They needed to roll out their presidential immunity decision before the floodgates could open after 47 took office.
The smoking gun on this conspiracy is when Trump fired 18 inspectors general at the start of his term.
That, combined with the DOGE firings by Musk, eliminated all the guardrails across government. One of the goals of the conspiracy was quickly achieved when the focus of our entire government was redirected from helping our people to helping a handful of billionaires enrich themselves.
That wasn't done with a chainsaw mentality. It was done to systematically eliminate institutional knowledge at the top of government agencies that could execute oversight from within. Without that, and with #SimpletonSycophants running them all without integrity, dedication, or efficiency, a largely benevolent government honed to help American families as best as possible has been left to rot.
Even the choices for Trump's cabinet can be evidence of this conspiracy. They were all chosen not for their ability, but for their corruptibility. And when you factor in a DOJ that would never investigate any congressional referrals for wrongdoing, the #ClownCarCabinet could run amuck knowing that they could count on #OrangePrivilege: the same complete immunity from prosecution that Trump enjoys thanks to SCOTUS.
This is why we now see Trump squandering America's greatness with rampant, unchecked corruption. He's #ThirdWorldingAmerica, turning us into a #TangerineRepublic where the rule of law doesn't exist at the top.
Please use some of the hashtags that you've seen in this post to augment your future social media rants. They are the fruit of my specific approach to activism, trying to add phraseology into the progressive lexicon that can punch above its weight.
And tell your congressman to start making a stink about this seditious conspiracy RIGHT NOW, because the dots can't get much closer and it's time that all of America connected them