Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Liz Picone's avatar
Liz Picone
21m

So, when is he going to share the evidence that Musk helped him win the 2024 election??!!

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Karla Von Huben's avatar
Karla Von Huben
18m

Thank you for watching him so I didn't have to. I cannot stand to watch him, and his voice makes me cringe.

I wonder if anyone other than his most deluded Kool-Aid drinkers, and his personal Schutzstaffel, will take any of this seriously. I suspect many people, even if they have not been in the streets with us, are sick and tired of this greedy sociopathic liar.

Still, someone (not me) should rebut all his arguments in detail, and then distill all that down to a bumper sticker so most Americans can understand them.

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