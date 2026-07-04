Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donna Maurillo's avatar
Donna Maurillo
1h

I hope there is a purpose to all of this chaos. Perhaps it's to motivate us to reevaluate how much we want a good democratic republic. Patriotism is easy when times are good. But it's more difficult when we have to work for it. And we appreciate it more. Can we work for it? Will we work for it?

This week, a friend said that all my political efforts are worthless. I should be helping poor people. But I believe that affecting legislation goes a lot farther than donating to a food bank. (I also do that, by the way...) If we really want things to get better, we have to do the work to get the legislation passed. That's the really effective way to improve our situation.

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
1h

Once again you are absolutely correct Robert, but once again Trump, Republicans and millions of Americans have no idea what you are talking about or are deliberating ignoring what you are saying - as a result, our country is in serious danger of total failure.

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