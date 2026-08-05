Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
7hEdited

I have 2 takeaways:

1. These stories are great reminders of why oligarchs are so scared and spend so much money: because even when they do, they STILL don't always win. That's how many people out there can see through the lies and know what's really happening in the world and in their communities.

and 2. The Democratic party has no hope of massive, meaningful organizing. When you absolutely refuse to let your candidates speak about the issue that tens of millions of people care most about (the corruption of every aspect of our economic and political system by corporations and billionaires), your voter mobilization efforts are always going to be capped. You'll never be seen as more than the lesser evil.

This is why progressive candidates and DSA-backed candidates are winning...they are saying what tens of millions of voters are thinking...that they are sick to death of voting for Goldman Sachs, whether they do so through the Republican or Democratic party.

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Judith Wynn's avatar
Judith Wynn
7h

Now that he's won the nomination, I will donate to his campaign. The rest is static.

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