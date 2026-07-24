Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Sellwood's avatar
Elizabeth Sellwood
1h

Taxation laws need to claw back a helluva lot of that wealth, and corporations need to be regulated (and not have rights as persons.) I can't see beyond an entire collapse of the system. I boycott but it doesn't make a dent.

Reply
Share
KENDRICK W MILLER's avatar
KENDRICK W MILLER
1h

AMERICAN CAPITALISM HAS NOT RUN AMOK, ITS INHERENTLY EVIL. THE TRUE NATURE OF CAPITALISM IS COMPETITION TO CONTAIN PRICES. THE U.S. HAS NOT ENFORCED ANTI-TRUST AND HAS CREATED A MONSTROUSLY EVIL SYSTEM.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture