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Friends,

A new Government Accountability Office study, released Wednesday, found that MacDonalds, Walmart, and Amazon — three of America’s largest employers, with billions in profits — are also among the top employers of workers who earn so little they have to rely on food stamps to put food on the table and Medicaid to obtain health coverage.

Yet according to the latest data, MacDonalds pays its CEO $18.2 million a year, Walmart pays its CEO $27.4 million, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the second-richest person in America.

American capitalism has run amuck.

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