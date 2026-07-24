The REAL Food Stamp and Medicaid Scandal
The biggest employers in America are paying their employees shite and treating their CEOs as royalty.
Friends,
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Friends,
A new Government Accountability Office study, released Wednesday, found that MacDonalds, Walmart, and Amazon — three of America’s largest employers, with billions in profits — are also among the top employers of workers who earn so little they have to rely on food stamps to put food on the table and Medicaid to obtain health coverage.
Yet according to the latest data, MacDonalds pays its CEO $18.2 million a year, Walmart pays its CEO $27.4 million, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the second-richest person in America.
American capitalism has run amuck.
Taxation laws need to claw back a helluva lot of that wealth, and corporations need to be regulated (and not have rights as persons.) I can't see beyond an entire collapse of the system. I boycott but it doesn't make a dent.
AMERICAN CAPITALISM HAS NOT RUN AMOK, ITS INHERENTLY EVIL. THE TRUE NATURE OF CAPITALISM IS COMPETITION TO CONTAIN PRICES. THE U.S. HAS NOT ENFORCED ANTI-TRUST AND HAS CREATED A MONSTROUSLY EVIL SYSTEM.