Johan
1h

Thank you for this.

What you’ve laid out isn’t just a warning, it’s a blueprint for how cruelty becomes governance. I’ve written recently about the farce of justice, especially for women: survival is criminalized, vulnerability punished, and power rewarded with impunity. This is the same architecture.

Trump’s threats against journalists aren’t tantrums…they’re strategic acts of domination. When media corporations bend to protect profits, the system shifts from spectacle to suppression. Whether it’s a woman jailed for surviving rape or a reporter punished for asking a question, the logic is the same: cruelty is the point, shamelessness the method.

In The Farce of Justice: Built on Women’s Pain, I trace how this design plays out in courts, probation systems, and public discourse. What you’ve shown here is how it now targets the press.

We must keep naming the farce. We must refuse its terms.

—Johan

Professor of Behavioral Economics & Applied Cognitive Theory

Former Foreign Service Officer

Lynn Bechdolt's avatar
Lynn Bechdolt
1h

The only reason these large companies are giving into him is because they are looking at big money coming their way by buying these companies.

Actually, when we get Trump out of office, maybe we need to tweak what corporations can do. That is, news outlets should not belong to large corporations who want things from the president. Because then we don’t get the truth, we get what the billionaires want.

