Sheryl Gray
4h

Heather Cox Richardson nailed this also when she said rules-based international order and the U.S. Constitution are in extreme jeopardy of being dismantled if our elected representatives don’t unite to take this authoritarian out of power.

Todd
4h

“We’re going to run” Venezuela - Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump’s bloodlust won’t end with Venezuela. When a mad dog goes unchallenged, more targets are acquired.

Given its geographical location, Venezuela is a perfect staging area for the U. S. Military.

My anticipation of Trump’s next moves:

Build up a military presence in Venezuela. Venezuela’s neighbor Columbia has long been a hotbed of drug production/trafficking. Trump will seize Columbia. Once Columbia is secured, what lies between Columbia/Venezuela and the U. S.? Central America and Mexico. Trump has said he wants the Panama Canal back. Next target then would be Panama. Trump will continue building up troops in Venezuela, Columbia and Panama and continue pushing north seizing all of Central America. This leaves Mexico between Trump’s occupied nations and the U. S. This is where it gets really ugly as Trump moves into Mexico and seizes Mexico. After winning a contentious battle with Mexico, Trump will then move south from Venezuela/Columbia and capture the remainder of South America. Once South America is captured, what large land masses remain in the western hemisphere? Greenland and Canada.

A few weeks ago I asserted that Putin, Xi and Trump appear to be setting up to divvy up the world. Putin will take the northeastern hemisphere. Xi will take the southeastern hemisphere. And Trump will take the western hemisphere. It appears this may be in motion.

Oh, and what now happens with our midterm elections? Will they be suspended?

