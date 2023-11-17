Why is American capitalism so rotten? (Announcing our next 10-part Friday series)
Where did Trumpism come from? Is our economy flawed because democracy isn’t working? Or is democracy in trouble because our economy is flawed?
Friends,
So many of you told me you found our 10-week-long discussion of the common good valuable that I thought I might take it further and deeper — examining the compatibility (or incompatibility) of the common good with the basic tenets of American capitalism.
I’m pleased to announce that the following 10 Fridays will be devoted to a discussion of what…