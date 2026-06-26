Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

Loving this topic.... Thank you!!

This is not a "revolution" as much as evolving to a higher stage of human interaction. .. (more to follow)

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Christine's avatar
Christine
41m

Why do people have to slap a label on everything! They immediately put people who don’t agree with them in little boxes and give them a label based on fear. Just because I despise Trump and everything MAGA doesn’t make me a communist!

I don’t know how the division between Momdani’s progressive and more common Democrats will work, but I’m very willing to get a huge number of old white guys out of Congress! I am so sick of 70 and 80 year olds in charge and I’m 74! They all need to learn the word ‘retirement’

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