Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
35m

The only question that matters is buried in a parenthetical here. Will these forces be at polling places on November 3.

Look at the pattern. No body cameras. Eyewitnesses contradict the official account every single time. Nothing follows. That is not incompetence. Missing evidence is the product, not the bug.

And the blurring of ICE, DEA, FBI, and the Guard into one federal force is not sloppy branding. It is how you make accountability unassignable. Merge the agencies and nobody owns the body.

A pain machine does not need to win the argument. It needs you exhausted, scattered, and unsure who to sue.

Communities organizing is the correct response. Organize toward a date. The date is November 3.

🐌Johan

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
33mEdited

Biddeford, Maine yesterday another ICE murder with blood on Susan Collin’s hands. Murderer is on admin leave. She voted for all this 70 billion dollar bill for ICE and detention centers. There’s no way out for her.

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