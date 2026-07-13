Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
23mEdited

Midterms, Epstein, Iran, Venezuela, Bondi, DOJ-goons getting their hands slapped....if we don't focus and take down the wealth of one of these corporations or broligarchs, nothing will change. Even if we get Trump out, it will be a countdown until someone worse.

We need to stop wasting so much time and energy on this political puppet or that and demonstrate that we can break through all of the distractions and fight the real enemy.

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Patricia Speier's avatar
Patricia Speier
20m

I’m so tired of Trump’s insanity and stupidity🤯🤦🏼‍♀️Thank you Robert for being a sensitive voice of reason. I hope and pray we make it to the midterms without something awful happening🙏🏻

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