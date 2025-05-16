Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn D's avatar
Marilyn D
3h

Or how about "No tRump day"! Impeach him& send his cabinet back to the minor leagues frim whence they came!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Zee Zee Writer's avatar
Zee Zee Writer
3h

Wishful thinking on the spine thing. But is we are wishing, lets include testicles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
153 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture