Constance McCutcheon
1h

We should recall what Oglala Lakota leader Red Cloud said about the countless promises the U.S. government made to the Indian. "They made us many promises, more than I can remember. But they have kept but one - They promised to take our land, and they took it."

Keith Olson
1h

Trump’s legend will be remembered as Broken Promises from president Bone Spurs.

