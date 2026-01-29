Friends,

The Trump regime started the week by telling lies about Alex Pretti’s murder. Now, Trump has pivoted back to telling lies about the economy in order to change the subject. Trump lies like other humans breathe.

Trump’s year back in office has been filled with lies and broken promises. We’re in the gravitational pull of the midterm elections, so it’s not too early to examine what he promised and how he’s delivered on them.

In this week’s video, I take a look at Trump’s 10 biggest campaign promises and what’s happened since he took office.

I doubt you need convincing, but you might share the video with your Trumpish “Uncle Bob” or anyone else still under the illusion that he’s doing what he said he would.

Are you feeling the “New Golden Age?” Are you enjoying those home and energy prices cut “in half?” How about the satisfaction of having peace throughout the world? And what of his promise to release ALL the Epstein files?

There are so many promises to talk about, you’ll never guess the one promise he actually kept.

Thanks for watching.

