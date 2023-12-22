The Pernicious Myth of Meritocracy (Why American capitalism is so rotten, Part 5)
It’s time to banish the absurd idea that people are paid what they’re “worth”
Friends,
“We renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” Donald Trump has said.
Someone should alert him that America is already a hotbed of socialism. But it’s socialism for the rich. Everyone else is treated to harsh capitalism.
In the conservative mind, socialism means getting something for doing nothing. This pretty much describe…