Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Dee S.'s avatar
Dee S.
1h

Boycott CBS. Period.

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
1h

I apologize for the length, but this feels important….

Yesterday (Sunday) I wore my “It’s the Peoples’ House” t-shirt to Walmart here in rural South Carolina. While in the pet section, I was approached by a woman wearing a t-shirt message of her own…Minions! And she began talking about the rather expensive treat we both had in our carts for our beloved pet pups.

She talked about how the people across from their home might poison her dog, were it ever allowed free run. And I explained a similar issue: my neighbors had used gunfire for years in attempts to intimidate us, including shots that may have actually been directed at my dearest friend, Chiquita. (The message on my chest might have cleared things up in an instant…but wait, please.)

This woman understood, and we continued to talk about protecting our pups, and our homes. I explained (though vaguely) about the “Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal Gun Party” held next to my home and permitted by close MAGA relatives. (Genetically and geographically “close” ONLY, that is.)

About this time, I’m becoming pretty sure that she did NOT vote for Harris ’24. So, I pinched the upper corners of my shirt to hold the message out front and center. Finally she finally noticed the message that had been about 18 inches from her nose for the past 5 minutes: “It’s the PEOPLES’ HOUSE”!!!

Suddenly it must have been clear to her that MY enemies are her MAGA associates, and those “across the street in a trailer park” that she so feared were very likely Black southerners, fed up with facing racism from this MAGA, and all those similar.

Even so, we parted with her reminding me that I had EVERY RIGHT to protect my own home….from those like her friends.

I call that PROGRESS!

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