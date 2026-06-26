Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2mEdited

I wonder if his level of humiliation is directly proportional to the size of his cholesterol plaques.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3m

If the attendant demons and expectant heirs were of one accord, I expect they'd have him in a nice padded room issuing (or being said to issue) more blandly cruel, more systematic ukases. But since his devil's court is full of ambitious strivers, no one can shut him up without being dished by others.

Which does, after all, demonstrate one of the virtues of competition, in a bizarre ways with painful consequences.

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