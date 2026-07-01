Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
just now

Trump can't take it with him in the casket when he dies like everybody will. Lol.

I'm thankful for our watchdogs, Warren and Sanders, but they can't do much without a majority. It's looking more hopeful every day.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture