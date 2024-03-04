The most troubling aspect of today’s Supreme Court decision
It doesn’t just allow Trump back on the ballot but potentially disables enforcement of other provisions of the 14th Amendment
Friends,
Even though Trump clearly engaged in an insurrection and even though the Constitution clearly bars insurrectionists from holding elected office, the Supreme Court today ruled that Trump will remain on the ballot anyway.
With the Super Tuesday primaries looming tomorrow, all nine justices agreed that states (in this case, Colorado) cannot decide t…