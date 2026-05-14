Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

The fable of everything being competition, and competition providing great bounty for all, has greased the wheels for the robber baron class and, increasingly, politicians to strip the US people and environment and future to stuff their own accounts.

And of course this administration has dropped the pretense of being anything but entitled embezzlers with side hobbies of torture, murder, revenge, and playing army with large and real weapons.

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Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
2hEdited

These CEOs traveling with Trump to further their own interests are not just political, It is about the intended triumph of billionaires over the population of the U.S. Basically what we are witnessing is what eventually what occurs when our capitalist based economic system runs roughshod over the rest of us.

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