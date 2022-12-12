Psst: It's the most important strike in the history of American higher education (but you may not know about it)
What's really happening at the University of California
Friends,
A few days ago I spoke to some of the striking academic workers at the University of California. (You can view my remarks at their rally, below.)
A total of 48,000 are on strike, making this the largest and most important strike in the history of American higher education. As labor historian Nelson Lichtenstein says, it could not only raise the …