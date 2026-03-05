Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
1h

The invertebrates--

One of the lower forms of life which we associate with holds a classification we refer to as the invertebrates. This group slithers about in the muck the rest of us find repulsive. Having no backbone makes them literally spineless. These poor creatures find favor with a segment of our society, they then get elected to a position within a political party and become congressional Republicans. The vote that would have put a leash on the dog was denied and Trump won yet again. What fools these mortals be--for what we are experiencing is no Midsummer's Night's Dream. The idiot in the White House just Pucked us again.

1 reply
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Trump thinks the declaration of independence was signed after the Civil War. When asked if he knew what it was about, he said “Well, it means exactly what it says and lifted billions out of poverty.”

2 replies
