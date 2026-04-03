Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
3dEdited

Dr. Reich, listen you’re right to name the money. But the deeper problem is we keep acting like this is corruption instead of design. Because once you can legally buy policy, it’s not “influence” anymore, it’s ownership. So the question isn’t just who’s behind the throne. It’s why the hell the throne is for sale in the first place. And until we deal with that part, yeah, the names will change… but the outcome won’t. xplisset.com | Home of the Daily Blackout Brief + ATH Intelligence Report

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Klare K.'s avatar
Klare K.
3d

OMG, life was so much more pleasant before we knew this! These anti-humans could feed the whole human species AND pay for the entire world's health care, AND house and clothe everyone, and never feel the pinch!!! Money is a disgusting evil in the hands of the few!

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