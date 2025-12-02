Robert Reich

GrrlScientist
13m

Professor Reich: as a science writer who gets a whopping double-digit readership for any of my pieces, i am disgusted by rage bait. i've read a few of those pieces and i find nothing new in them and nothing informative or explanatory -- these are all things that i strive to provide to my readers. but science and nature are, i guess, non-starters for the entire world, as is blatantly obvious to anyone who sees the catastrophe that is coming for us and is demanding immediate action on climate change.

it's like we live in a world of screaming toddlers who are hitting each other on the heads with their toy trucks as they fight over a pile of Lego. our wonderful scientific knowledge and our technology are being used to create rage amongst the world's population. i despair for ameriKKKa. i despair for the world.

DZK
14m

“It’s why people tune in,” she said. “An angry fight attracts more viewers than a calm discussion. People stop scrolling and stay put. Advertisers want this.”

Jerry Springer was a true pioneer! I remember bringing Springer up in a poli-sci course at a D.C. area college and nearly got laughed out of class by the prof. Little did he seem to realize that the bad feeling about the show I had was not unfounded. Little did he know that Springer was setting the political stage for what would come to pass today, 35 years into the future from that class.

