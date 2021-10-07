The media's rotten reporting on Biden's social and climate bill
Don't just blame Fox News. The New York Times and other major media are also misleading the public about it.
The ambitious social and climate legislation now working its way through Congress will be enacted in some form. But its agonizing journey to date reveals the rotten job done by the media that’s supposed to inform Americans about our democracy.
Last week, the New York Times described the delay in House Democrats’ approval of the infrastructure bill as cau…