Mary Ann Dimand
8h

I think it’s also worth noticing not only that voters are attracted by the policies and policy stance Mamdani takes— they’re attracted by his leading with policy.

He sounds like a candidate who wants to get elected to govern, and govern to improve human lives. Not to use policy silence and policy statements to get elected.

And that’s horse before cart in a way that’s refreshing.

75 replies
Robert Palgrave
8h

The situation here in the UK mirrors yours in mnay ways. We have a Labour government who has swung to the right to attempt to stem the flow of support to the ultra right wing Reform party. (Farage et al). Labour's leadership is fixated on stopping Farage instead of doing what is best for the country. Sound familiar to you in the US? Our equivalent of Mamdani is Zack Polanski, the new leader of the Green Party who is turning a long-standing minority party into the new authentic voice of socialism in this country.

16 replies
