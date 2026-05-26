Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
3h

The love of money is the root of all evil, and that is why this country is done for.

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BESS HUBBARD's avatar
BESS HUBBARD
3h

I'd rather see corporate loopholes closed so billionaires are permanently paying their fair share. I'm surprised this is a one time thing.

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