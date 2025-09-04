Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel H Laemmerhirt's avatar
Daniel H Laemmerhirt
7h

A . . . CONVICTED FELON is . . . SELLING PARDONS . . . to OTHER FELONS?!? Nooooooo. That doesn't sound right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
7h

He sees himself as #DonaldDuce pulling us towards #RepubloFascism. But the #WokeRevolt. Will not let that stand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture