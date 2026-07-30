Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Dennis W.'s avatar
Dennis W.
6h

I believe your comment hit the sweet spot, if you will. America is losing ground on all fronts. It's that simple.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6h

AI is disrupting jobs like Big Business and stagflation did in the 70s. And Millennials and GenZ will feel the brunt of it

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