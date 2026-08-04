Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
5h

Pirro---

Trump would rather live a lie than embrace the truth. Especially when the truth counteracts his version of something that never happened. Mr. Trump's existence is so criminally mundane the only way he can give credence to anything he has done is to lie about it. The man assaults the truth so incessantly I learned in 2015 to never believe a word that leaves his lips. If you seek proof as to Trump's social value--don't waste your time, there is none. The stuff we put out by the curb each week holds more significance. Pirro didn't "fold like an umbrella," she saw no positive legal direction in continuing Trump's obsession with his "poolish" misconception surrounding vandalism and the reflecting pool.. I'm curious as to how Donnie will handle his family's newly discovered banking problems. Humpty's shell appears to have a crack and it isn't his gluteal cleft.

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SCS - Michigan's avatar
SCS - Michigan
5h

I would expand on Prof. Reich’s three-point analysis with a simple Everything Trump Touches Dies. We are living in that appalling dystopia. There is no beginning or end… it is every single thing. The globular level of destruction is what can suffocate us into silence. We will not succumb — VOTE BLUE NOV. 3rd 💙

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