Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
7m

Interest unchanged--

Donald Trump depicts the United States as a dark, apocalyptic nation in decline. Trump loathes the very idea of us being a constitutional Republic. Operating as a democracy to Trump is a form of social weakness that has to be corrected if order is to be restored. Our way of life is under attack, and the middle class is Trump's target. Everything about the middle brothers him. All he wants is something with a top and a bottom where ignorance makes the masses so much easier to control. His simplistic view of the future is troublesome. All of his efforts take place without regard for the pain and suffering that will be incurred by our people, who he cares little or nothing about. The term solipsistic seems to be a perfect description of our President. In Trump's universe he sees himself as the sun, with everything else revolving around him. Locked in a sick form of gravity, based upon his interpretation of loyalty. To all the elected officials embedded in this country's political system, if you want a meaningful tomorrow, being a follower of Mary Baker Eddy will hold no meaning. It will take way more than proper thought to heal the imperfections which ail this country. The spineless dweebs who spend the day kissing Trump's behind will need to suck up to a horde of osteoblasts in order to find the backbone they are obviously missing.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3m

Trump’s “policies” are so reckless and just pain stupid that one had to wonder who he’s trying to impress.

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