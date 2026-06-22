Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
44mEdited

Remember, the ability for any governmental agency to adequately handle any challenge was taken away last year by design. Every #ClownCarCabinet member was not chosen for their ability, only their corruptibility and complete lack of a sense of duty.

Factor in the DOGE firings of all the institutional knowledge at the top of each agency, and there is neither the aptitude or inclination to get anything right.

So we have an entire government driven by whim. As a nation we've been reduced to a reflection of Trump's tragically flawed personality. The squandering of America's greatness escalates every day.

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
34m

The man is completely off his rocker! His Father’s Day lying social is another example of how far out of reality he is. He’s a very dangerous man who needs to be removed.

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