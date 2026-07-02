Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Carol T Cox (NJ to VA to FL)'s avatar
Carol T Cox (NJ to VA to FL)
2h

This is what should be shown by all media platforms on the 4th of July. The actual words of the Declaration of Independence. Perhaps this will wake people up to what we are experiencing in our country today. Thank you, Professor Reich.

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Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
2h

Well done, team! Spot on with every line! What a great 4th of July message to us all. No Kings, folks! No Kings.

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