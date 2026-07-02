The Forgotten Message
The Grievances against George III are also what Trump should be held accountable for
Friends,
For this week’s video, my young colleagues dressed me up in 18th century garb to read portions of the Declaration of Independence that are often overlooked — but shouldn’t be, because they’re directly relevant to what Trump is doing to America.
Have a look:
Please share.
This is what should be shown by all media platforms on the 4th of July. The actual words of the Declaration of Independence. Perhaps this will wake people up to what we are experiencing in our country today. Thank you, Professor Reich.
Well done, team! Spot on with every line! What a great 4th of July message to us all. No Kings, folks! No Kings.