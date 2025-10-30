Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Ya nailed it with #2. I truly believe we are at this point because our last chance to right this ship was the Great Recession. The vast majority of Americans, independent of political belief or profession, knew they had nothing to do with the housing crisis. And yet, the entire country and world collapsed, we had the perfect moment to call out the corporate greed that is plaguing our society, but both parties had been so captured by the rich they just caved to bailouts and could not forcefully tell the truth to the American people.

Occupy Wall St. exploded because of how quickly the Democrats revealed themselves as complicit in the coverup, continuing to let Wall St get away with it while corporate and social media helped blame the usual scapegoats of immigrants, minorities, and the poor. From this, we got the astroturfed Tea Party, we got banks even larger than before, and we got tens of millions of people giving up on regular politicians and looking for populist strongmen to tear the whole system down.

Mamdani, AOC, and others cannot just remind us of our capacity for decency, they must refocus our attention on the true evil: the PACs, wealthy donors, and corporations who will see our democracy and species destroyed because they are so caught up in their own greed and illusion of invulnerability that they believe, sadly for good reason, that they are completely immune to consequences.

The qualities that Zohran exhibits is in stark contrast to the complete inability of our government to accomplish its main function, to govern. On a national level it would seem that between the outrageous behavior of our President, the refusal of the Republicans to engage in discussions and negotiations and in response, the Democratic Party seems to roll over and play dead.

