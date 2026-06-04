Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Paladin's avatar
John Paladin
2h

Oligarchs are a cancer in society. The grift.

trickle down is a golden shower. Change my mind. The 100 bumper sticker project. Peel here >

Pledging assets as collateral for a loan should create a taxable event on the value of the assets which were pledged. Eliminate tax loopholes for rich people and for rich corporations.

It’s a birth only mindset. After birth, you don’t matter much to gop and oligarchs. Only as low cost labor, as consumers of ai, or as people to fight wars. That’s one reason why education is not a priority to gop. Who else would have a wrestling show personality head the Department Of Education? People who are against free pubic education.

Not many checks and balances, but we have corruption in every branch, executive, congress, supreme court (scotus) ,

Greg Palast com, investigative reporting. free speech for people org.

Expand the number of Supreme Court Justices to match the number of Circuit Courts, which is 13, plus add to make up for stolen seats on scotus.

Term Limits org . Fix The Court com. Fix scotus. The gop part of the Supreme Court is grossly corrupt. Free Speech For People org.

Reply
Share
11 replies
HJ Forman's avatar
HJ Forman
2h

In other words, Trump is a solipsistic ignoranus.

Reply
Share
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture