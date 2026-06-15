Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Only 16% of Americans asked for this mutant show which is the same percentage as Americans on the right who think political violence is justified to save the republic. Go figure.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

If money is the root of all evil, Trump must feel right at home.

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