Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GA Westover's avatar
GA Westover
6h

There is no better reason than to make day one of a new administration the start of court reform. And use that authority given to Trump to fire every Trump appointee anywhere all at once. Then curb the court with term limits and 6 more members. They are on the verge of declaring the constitution unconstitutional and saying democracy hurts the liberties of the voters. Time to end the madness.

Reply
Share
36 replies
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
6hEdited

So...

If we red state Dems get to vote in a few months, then America and American democracy may just continue a bit longer....

Reply
Share
29 replies
218 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture