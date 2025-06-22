Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
3hEdited

Donald Trump now owns this war.

He bought into a voluntary, illegal bombing campaign and is trying to sell us on the claim that he has already been victorious. Not buying it. No one knows what Iran will or still can do. No one knows what will happen tomorrow, next week or next month. Or a year from now.

Trump swims in a sea of magical thinking and bottles superstition to sell to his base. GOP politicians under Trump, if not as cunning as him, are all hucksters dealing in the same lies and grift. This is just another sales job and the republicans in Congress are helping him hawk it.

Even worse, he believes his own lies.

“Now that the bombing has begun, there’s no telling where this will end. Be strong. Be safe. Hug your loved ones.” — Robert Reich

Molly Ciliberti
3h

We must continue to have mass protests no matter what. Trump does not represent us and this is not our war. Netanyahu has used Trump by flattery to bomb Iran.

