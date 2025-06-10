Robert Reich

Please listen carefully to Professor Reich’s words, and since I know almost all of you are already on the side of angels in this struggle, please pass on his wisdom and advice to anyone you can who will listen, and even those who probably won’t.

As the professor says, Trump’s actions have been prepared long in advance. And not necessarily by him. This is the moment when the overthrow of our democracy and Constitution begins. This is the moment we must raise our voices louder than ever before, and resist, oppose and nonviolently fight back against the fascists.

Trump isn’t going to stop with Los Angeles and we must be prepared to meet him in every city and town he invades. But nonviolently.

“This week and through Saturday, protest but please do it peacefully. Do not be provoked into violence. Take videos of any brutality Trump’s agents are wreaking, to show the rest of America and the world. Be smart. Be careful.” — Robert Reich

It’s Obvious to me, and I am sure many others, that Trump, the most racist occupant of the White House, is starting his bigotry laden, 3,000 / day, deportation plan in L.A., the most diverse city in the world. This isn’t law and order. This is a political show of force. And it’s aimed directly at the American people. Trump is chomping at the bit to declare Marshall Law. And when he does, the American people will soon find out if our members of our military will show their patriotic integrity and uphold the OATH THEY SWORE to support and defend the CONSTITUTION or will they capitulate and follow the orders coming from these anti constitutionalists.

NO ONE in our country’s history has exposed the level of bigotry and hate that Trump has.

