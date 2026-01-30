Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
3h

Civil rights of immigrants--

Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. It is often defined as "doing the right thing even when no one is watching".

Integrity is a word that lies at the heart of what separates our country from so many of the others. Its essence permeates our social and political standards, in addition it enriches the life's blood of every true American. If you throw in a good measure of compassion the flavor that emanates from the pot simmering on the stove is what draws so many starving people to our reality.

Is there really any difference between an illegal immigrant working on a roof to help feed his family and an immigrant who came here through the proper channels pounding the nails right next to him. Republicans paint illegal immigrants as listless social blood suckers existing in this country off of the good graces provided by the efforts of hard working American taxpayers. Why create a separation between anyone who comes to this country in an effort to better their lives and the people who are already here?

Trump and his cult are oblivious to the "fact" that immigrants commit fewer crimes than our own citizens. The millions of people who walked through hell to get here have more of an American heart than the blind individuals who support Donald Trump and his perverted agenda. Our country was built from the sweat of immigrants, why refer to them as illegals? They are here, leave them be.

Trump spends money like he owns the presses that print the stuff. What is the expense of Noem and "Noman's" efforts? Why spend money just to spend money? Immigrants pay taxes and provide the labor so many of "our" own people feel is beneath them. Trump treats our nation like a country club, where you have to pay dues in order to belong. In the end your membership is conditional upon the color of your eyes. Odd, Hitler felt the same way, and his dream was built upon a similar premise. A free thinking mind enriched by the presents of both integrity and compassion is what defines us, or at least it did. ICE is more of a sickness than a cure. Someone once said "Let love point the way," not a bad idea.

Mary Ann Dimand
3h

What a peculiarly good essay.

I salute all the brave legal officials and protesters and defenders who are saying NOI! to this monstrous administration, and I continue to try to move my legislators to join them with all the power at their command.

