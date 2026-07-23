Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
6h

And one thing that's horrible about economic fragility is that all responsible parties across the heads of all government agencies have been purged. All we have are #SimpletonSycophants at the helm of everything across the boards.

All the reasonable people that could steer us through the choppy waters of economic meltdown are gone or have no power.

Frankly, if it's going to happen I hope that it happens soon so that it all comes down on Trump and the GOP's twisted little heads.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
6h

Yes, I'm also concerned, and include the now-shocking extent of the gambling sector in the U.S. economy an additional cause for worry. (I don't mean only enterprises formally denominated gambling, though that's enormous, but the ways the current stock and securities and debt markets run.)

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