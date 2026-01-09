Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Xplisset
1h

This is what vengeance governance looks like: punish the communities that didn’t clap, starve the places that didn’t bow, and call it “policy.” And if we let it stand, we’re not a union anymore. We are a hostage situation with state lines.

This isn’t “red vs blue.” This is whether voting is still a right or a trigger for retaliation. Whether equal protection is still real or just pretty words. Whether the federal government serves the people or the president’s grudges.

So I’m saying it plain: we don’t accept this. We don’t normalize this. We don’t comply with this.

Donald Hodgins
1h

Trump's lack of moral clarity is a concern for us all, for when our leader views death as a necessary evil this society is in terrible trouble.

