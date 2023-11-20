The connection between neofascism and capitalism (and happy birthday, Joe!)
Why Trump and other Trumpist Republicans are raking in big money — and what Joe Biden and the Democrats must do
Friends,
As an ever-greater portion of the nation’s total wealth goes to the top, it’s hardly surprising that ever more of that wealth is corrupting American politics.
In the 2020 presidential election cycle, more than $14 billion went to federal candidates, party committees, and Super PACs — double the $7 billion doled out in the 2016 cycle.
Total givin…