Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
8hEdited

And for God’s sake tax the “bejesus” out of churches. At least the ones who do little for the community and instead enrich these pastors, charlatans. That might even have a positive political impact causing these mega churches to bleed congruents, possibly decreasing the impact of religion on matters of the state.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
8h

I had long been preaching that I don't care about generous plutocrats-- I don't think it's sensible national policy to have the funding of public goods and services, including institutions, decided by the whims of plutocrats.

I hadn't thought about the tax aspect.

Thanks for a horrifically comprehensive post!

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