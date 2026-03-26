Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

“I don’t care” is not confidence, it’s the tell of someone who lost the narrative and knows it. Leaders with exit strategies don’t announce they don’t need one.

The posture is the proof of the problem.

The cost comparisons are emotionally effective but miss the deeper failure: wars aren’t lost because they’re expensive, they’re lost because the political objectives were never defined.

Bombing without a theory of political change isn’t strategy, it’s performance. The bill is just the receipt.

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Leonor (Lenore) Delgado's avatar
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado
2h

Thank you, Professor Reich, for pointing out the immense loss in lives and in funds. Wishing there were support to impeach him now.

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